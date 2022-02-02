Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Myriad Genetics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,607. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.58. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $36.95.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

