Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PINC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Premier by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

