Zacks: Analysts Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.59. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.15. 75,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,083,623. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 177.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

