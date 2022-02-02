ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

ManpowerGroup stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.15. 1,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.93. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $125.07.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ManpowerGroup stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

