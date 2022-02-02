AppCoins (APPC) Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 104.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $13.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043659 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00116991 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

APPC is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 243,397,316 coins and its circulating supply is 243,397,315 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “APPCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.