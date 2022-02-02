ImageCash Price Tops $0.0015 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $8,041.21 and approximately $2.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ImageCash has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,675.87 or 0.07103187 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00057253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,600.76 or 0.99812505 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00055700 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

