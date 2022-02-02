Polymath (POLY) Tops One Day Volume of $50.29 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $358.44 million and approximately $50.29 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

