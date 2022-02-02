Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $4.69 Million Stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,514 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,847,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 38,730 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

BBU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

NYSE:BBU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,411. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $45.37.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.