Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,592 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 1.8% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned 0.07% of Arista Networks worth $19,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 19.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,815,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $11,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 838,469 shares of company stock worth $164,843,813 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ANET traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.30. 13,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,347. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.35 and a 200 day moving average of $112.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

