Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

WBA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 120,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126,473. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

