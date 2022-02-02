Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $39.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned 0.32% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $39,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 55,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,112,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $241.04. 4,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,564. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.84 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.