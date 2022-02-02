Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 728 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.18.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $260.37. 24,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,685. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.73 and its 200-day moving average is $248.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $194.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.