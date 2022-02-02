Montag & Caldwell LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,150,000 after buying an additional 1,431,524 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 93,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $39.04 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

