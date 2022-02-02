Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $498,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $1,260,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.40.

Shares of LH stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $273.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.09 and its 200-day moving average is $289.87. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $223.36 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.