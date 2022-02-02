MUFG Securities EMEA plc Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 751,862 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.5% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $44,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Bank of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $157,794,851,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

BAC traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 469,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,337,888. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a market cap of $380.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

