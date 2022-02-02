MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $21,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 53,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBCT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.54. 132,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,309,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $21.60.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.