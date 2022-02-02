Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $16,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,868 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after acquiring an additional 139,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after acquiring an additional 336,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after acquiring an additional 547,949 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

VMC traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $189.92. 1,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,715. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.01 and a 200-day moving average of $188.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $150.83 and a 12-month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.