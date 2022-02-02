Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,582 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,056 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 3.2% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $118,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $538,314,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Netflix by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,342,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $16.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $440.60. The stock had a trading volume of 177,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,582,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $195.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $560.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.12. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

