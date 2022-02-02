Jump Financial LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

