Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Short Interest Update

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GENN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,528. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. Genesis Healthcare has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.18.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialized healthcare services. It also offers rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. The Inpatient Services segment manages the operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities.

