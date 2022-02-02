Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.

EUXTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, November 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Euronext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

OTCMKTS EUXTF traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 661. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $93.85 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.36.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

