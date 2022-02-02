Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in January

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FLGMF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. 2,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $26.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

