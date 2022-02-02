Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.00

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$67.00 and last traded at C$66.66, with a volume of 51115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$65.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised Dollarama to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.60.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.73.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

In related news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total transaction of C$351,241.80. Also, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

