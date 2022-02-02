Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.79

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.79 and last traded at C$6.72, with a volume of 122456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.29.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.59.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$551.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$1.10. The firm had revenue of C$105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,583,038.21. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $127,560.

About Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.