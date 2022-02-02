Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.79

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.79 and last traded at C$6.72, with a volume of 122456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.29.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.59.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$551.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86.
In related news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,583,038.21. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $127,560.
About Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
