FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.66

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 1571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.66 million. Research analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,150,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

