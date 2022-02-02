10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Up to $99.46

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.46, but opened at $106.47. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $97.26, with a volume of 2,897 shares trading hands.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.83, for a total transaction of $794,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,236 shares of company stock worth $28,683,296 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.