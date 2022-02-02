Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,553 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 2.4% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $89,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.64.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.10 and its 200-day moving average is $189.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

