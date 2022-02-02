Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 17,909 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,909 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $33,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 428.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 56,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.02. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

