Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $172.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Packaging Corporation continues to benefit from robust packaging demand backed by e-commerce and rising requirement for packaging of food, beverages and medicines. It anticipates earnings per share of around $2.50 in the first quarter of 2022, which indicates year-over-year growth of 41%. Its Packaging segment will benefit from higher corrugated products shipments with three additional shipping days. For the Paper segment, the company expects higher prices and mix. It continues to implement price hikes that will help offset the impact of high operating costs, freight expenses and supply chain issues on margins. Its solid balance sheet enables it to invest in growth. The conversion of the No. 3 paper machine at its Jackson, AL mill to linerboard in a phased manner over the next three years will help it meet the strong packaging demand.”

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $149.46 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.