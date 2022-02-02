$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.12. ExlService posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 10,525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.29. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $77.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

