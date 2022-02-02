Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HWDJF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Peel Hunt raised Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

OTCMKTS HWDJF opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.