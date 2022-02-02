Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.02 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 100.52% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Atkore has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $118.49.

Get Atkore alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total value of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.