PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.17-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $174.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.30. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $203.16.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.48.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.