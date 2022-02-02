Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives $658.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $658.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $596.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $603.72 and a 200 day moving average of $539.54. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 560.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 133,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,628,000 after buying an additional 113,237 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

