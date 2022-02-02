Analysts Set Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Target Price at $20.94

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

UE opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

