Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $5.16 on Wednesday, hitting $170.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $164.32 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.89.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.