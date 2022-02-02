UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,849. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Barclays raised shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UBS Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of UBS Group worth $47,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.