PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.
NYSE:PHM traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $53.49. 32,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,628. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.
