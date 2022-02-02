PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $53.49. 32,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,628. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.