Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of SPXSF stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 90. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of $155.35 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

