Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives $143.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 125.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Credicorp by 43.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Credicorp in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credicorp stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.58. 1,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,229. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average is $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.02 million. Research analysts expect that Credicorp will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

