Stafi Market Cap Hits $8.15 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001928 BTC on popular exchanges. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $8.15 million and $3.25 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stafi has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.39 or 0.00189502 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00029856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.78 or 0.00397583 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00068508 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

