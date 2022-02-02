MAX Exchange Token Market Capitalization Tops $867,416.19 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $867,416.19 and approximately $33,363.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,673.50 or 1.00005603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00072800 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.94 or 0.00254675 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00165527 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.77 or 0.00328544 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00014153 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007636 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004071 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000947 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

