Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Trading Down 0.5%

Oxurion NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oxurion in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12.

Oxurion NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of vitreo retinal diseases. It operates under JETREA brand name. The company was founded by Desire Collen in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

