Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) fell 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44. 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63.

About Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and financial activities. It operates through the following business segments: Infrastructure; Power; Defence Engineering; Heavy Engineering; Hydrocarbon; Information Technology and Technology Services; Financial Services; Developmental Projects; and Others.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Larsen & Toubro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larsen & Toubro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.