alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Shares Down 0.4%

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 5,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 1,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, alstria office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

