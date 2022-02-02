Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90. 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRDEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Wereldhave in a report on Monday, October 25th. ING Group initiated coverage on Wereldhave in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40.

Wereldhave NV engages in investment activities with interests in real properties, primarily in shopping centers. The firm deals with leasing investment property under operating leases. It operates through the following geographical segments; Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The company was founded on May 30, 1930 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

