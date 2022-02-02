Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Shares Up 16.9%

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)’s stock price was up 16.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 56,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 41,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.22.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

