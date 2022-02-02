Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,100 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 444,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BBAR opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $680.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $308.05 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 40.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 73,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

