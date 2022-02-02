Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,100 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 444,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BBAR opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $680.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $308.05 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.
About Banco BBVA Argentina
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
