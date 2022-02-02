ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Down 32.6% in January

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZOZO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRTTY opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. ZOZO has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68.

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

