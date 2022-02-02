Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Down 2.7%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) shares traded down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.22 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.58 ($0.03). 9,675,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 12,041,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.67.

About Amigo (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

